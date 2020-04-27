Ralph Gibson Swain, 85 of Warrenton, VA passed away on April 23, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital.
He was born on March 6, 1935 at Leesburg, VA a son of the late Granville Gaines Swain and Lucille Brown Swain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Mandley Swain in 1984; three brothers, James, Harry and Eugene Swain and his twin sister, Nancy Corrado.
Ralph went to work for the Fauquier Democrat (now the Fauquier Times) in November 1953, graduated from Warrenton High School in 1954, and then continued working in the printing division of the newspaper. He was drafted into the U. S. Army in 1958 serving for two years of Active Duty and then two year on Active Reserves. He and his first wife began his printing business, Swain Printing on Fifth Street in Warrenton in 1963 which he operated until his retirement in 2000.
He was active in Boy Scouts as adult leader for fifteen years with Troop #175 and as the Scout Master for five years and was then honored to be recognized as a member of the Order of the Arrow with Vigil Honors. He was an active member of Haymarket Baptist Church including serving as a Deacon. He worked for twelve years with the Redskins working at both JFK Stadium and FedEx Field.
Ralph was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Mandley Swain in 1984. He is survived their children and their spouses, David D. and Theresa Swain and Julia S. and Clifton McMann and two grandchildren, Kyle and Emma. In 1987 he married, Dorothy Clatterbuck Swain who survives him; a stepson, Samuel Stalls; two step grandchildren, Zack and Luke; and two sisters, Eloise Embrey and Kathleen Apffel.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haymarket Baptist Church, 14800 Washington Street, Haymarket, VA 20169 or to American Lung Association in Virginia, 9702 Gayton Road, #110, Richmond, VA 23238.
