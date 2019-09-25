Ralph A. Mauller, Sr. passed away at the age of 96 on Saturday, September 21 at his farm in Nokesville, VA. He was born in St. Louis, MO on August 10, 1923 to Gustav and Stella Mauller.
After high school, Ralph attended Central Methodist College, University of Missouri, and Indiana University where he majored in mathematics and physics. When WWII began, Lieutenant Ralph Mauller served aboard the USS Ozark in the South Pacific and the USS William P. Biddle as well as being stationed in Washington, D.C.
Using his love of math and engineering, Ralph began teaching at an extension school of University of Virginia. After years of effort, the school transitioned into George Mason College, (later University) with Ralph as one of its founders. He served as the head of the Math Department and the first Business Manager.
In the business world, Ralph worked with defense contractors at Melpar in Seven Corners, VA and ANSER in Bailey’s Crossroads, VA. He started RAMAL, a research, analysis, management, and logistics corporation. He also worked with Eby and Walker Realty. Before retiring he returned to teaching mathematics once more at Foxcroft School in Middleburg, VA.
Ralph’s love of politics made him an avid supporter of the national, state, and local Republican Party. He was proud of his election to the Prince William Board of Supervisors in the 1970s. He served on the State Library Board.
Involved in his community, Ralph attended Nokesville United Methodist Church for 59 years serving on the administrative board and as a Sunday School teacher and youth director. He volunteered at Nokesville Elementary School as a tutor for first graders. Watching his family in school activities as they grew up was a highlight of his life. He supported the PTA and Band Boosters for many years. Because of his love of horses, Ralph rode with the Bull Run Hunt Club for many years.
As the family grew up, they had the experience of living in three houses that were built or remodeled by Ralph. In addition, he helped each of his children remodel a house.
Ralph was married for 70 years to his childhood sweetheart, the late Marjorie Mauller. He is survived by his children, Ralph Mauller (Terry), Barbara Mauller, and Debra Apperson (Michael) and his grandchildren, Lindsay Mauller and Kelly Looman (Chris). In addition, he is survived by his siblings Darlene Kellison and Harold Mauller and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, G.A., Lee, and William.
A visitation time with the family will be held on Sunday, September 29 from 2-3 p.m. followed at 3 p.m. with a Service of Death and Resurrection at Nokesville United Methodist Church, 12550 Aden Road, Nokesville, VA with military honors.
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
