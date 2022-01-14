Rachel Smoot Stevens, 89, of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 2, 2022 in Washington, DC . She was a devout Christian and beloved member of the Waterloo Baptist Church in Warrenton, VA.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her granddaughter, Tanya Holt of Washington, DC; great grandchildren: Jordan and Carson Holt of Washington, DC; two nieces, Valerie Douglas of Washington, DC; and Cathy Adreu of Chevy Chase, MD; and a devoted son-in-law, Joshua Taylor of Washington, DC
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from11 am to 12 pm at Waterloo Baptist Church, 9535 Old Waterloo Road, Warrenton, VA, 20186. A private funeral will be held for immediate family only.
Interment will be in Waterloo Baptist Church Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.