Priscilla T. Garcia (age 88) of Broad Run, Virginia died on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born April 6, 1931 in Washington, D.C. to Marion Caroline Dulany and William Bailey Tyler.
The youngest of three girls, “Teeny,” as they called her, spent her early years in Bethesda, Maryland then moved with her family at the age of eight to the Tyler family farm “The Shelter” near Haymarket, Virginia. After graduating from Osbourn High School in Manassas in 1950, she worked as a civilian secretarial assistant at the Navy Annex in Arlington. There she met Brooklyn, N.Y. native Gene Garcia, a Marine Corps staff sergeant also working at the Annex, who used the same office desk as she after her duty shift ended for the day and his began. They married in 1952, raised eight children, and were together for 53 years until his death in 2005. From 1973 until her retirement in 1988, Priscilla worked as a tax clerk at the Fauquier County Courthouse in Warrenton, Virginia.
Priscilla enjoyed a wry sense of humor (especially her husband’s), old movies, comedy television, Big Band Swing music, Frank Sinatra, and the novelty recordings of Spike Jones and Stan Freberg, all of which she loved to share with her children. In her later years she enjoyed vacations with her family at the Outer Banks, reading, gardening, and doing puzzles.
She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Gerard Garcia, Jr., and she is survived by her children Catherine Patterson (Pat), Constance Daly, Eugene Garcia (Lorraine), Theresa Harris, Barbara Garcia, Michael Garcia (Brenda Juby), Caroline Brock (Charles), and Eleanor Ivancic (James), and nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren (and their 13 children) and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main Street, The Plains, Virginia 20198. Interment is at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the hospice organization that cared for Priscilla during her final illness: Capital Caring Health, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, Virginia 22042; www.capitalcaring.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
