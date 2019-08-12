Prew Leroy Moore, 74 of Warrenton and The Plains, passed away peacefully at INOVA Fairfax Hospital with family by his side on August 5, 2019 from complications following surgery for a broken leg.
Prew, the son of Webb and Dorothy Moore, was born January 18, 1945, in Warrenton and was so well known throughout his lifetime for his innate friendliness, sense of humor, generosity, work ethic, and constant willingness to help others. He spent his career at VDOT where he was recognized for not missing a day of work for 30 years before retiring with a disability.
A gentleman beloved by his family and so many others, he is survived by his daughter, Michelle Douglas of Nathalie, VA; brothers, Russell Moore of Warrenton, Dennis Moore of Upperville; sisters, Betty Jean Appling of Huntsville, Al, Patricia Monger of Bealeton, Marjorie Moore and Hope Morison, both of Aldie; nieces and nephews Sandra Dodson, Eric Payne, Missy Barrett, Todd Appling, Alicia Shamblin, Beverly Hanback, Bonnie Sharp, Thomas Moore, and Amy Christy.
His family would especially like to thank nurses Ashley, Hannah, and Sherisa for their compassionate and exemplary care, and long-time friend, Ernie Lumsden, who was like a brother to him.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, from 10 – 10:45 a.m. with a funeral service starting at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Jeffersonton, VA followed by a reception at McMahon’s Irish Pub in Warrenton.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.