Pinkie Lou Hensley, age 90, went to be with the Lord and her beloved predeceased husband of 54 years Wilmer Hensley on October 12, 2020 in Manassas, VA. She is survived by her two daughters, Lois Marie Edmiston (Charlie) and Loretta Ann Travis (Michael); two sons, Michael Hensley and Robert Kauchuk; two sisters, Bonnie Alderman and Dorothy Wampler; cherished by six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Over the course of more than 25 years, Pinkie cared for 324 foster children. She was known for her big heart, enduring love of God and had so very many dear friends. She loved traveling to visit friends and family, shopping, cooking and a good family party!
Inurnment will be private at Stonewall Memory Gardens and a celebration of life with be held at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns.
www.piercefh.com
