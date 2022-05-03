Phyllis Raye Gibson, 75, of Catlett, VA, passed April 29, 2022. She was born on April 26, 1947, and was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall E. Gibson, Sr.
Phyllis is survived by three daughters, Victoria V. Gibson of Catlett, VA, Torronda Brown of Takoma Park, MD, Missy (Bo) Lewis of Warrenton, VA; a son, Marshall E. (Brook) Gibson Jr. of Warrenton, VA; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 am until 12:00 pm with funeral service starting at 12 pm at Cross Roads Baptist Church, 10469 Shenandoah Path, Catlett, VA, 20119.
Rev. Dr. Dwayne E. Bake, Sr. will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Midland, VA.
