Fauquier Resident Phoebe Patton Dies at Age 107
Centenarian Phoebe Jones Patton, age 107, passed away peacefully at her home in Midland, Virginia, Monday evening, May 2, 2022. She was born on September 22, 1914 in Casanova, Virginia to the late Watt Coak Jones and Mary Dunn Jones. She was predeceased in death by brothers, Samuel Jones, John Coak Jones, Robert Lee Jones, infant sister Ada Jones and in 2009 by her beloved husband of 70 years, Allie Woodrow Patton.
Phoebe lost her mother when she was just 17 days old and it was decided that Grandmother Jones and two beloved aunts would care for her in Baltimore. Later, as a young girl, she returned to Casanova to be with her brothers and father.
She always said she never gave her father, Watt, any trouble except when she eloped with the handsome love of her life, Woodrow Woodrow could be a charmer and Mr. Jones soon learned to admire and respect his new son-in-law. From the beginning, Phoebe supported her husband’s ambitions with quiet fortitude, patience and humility. They worked tirelessly at Elk Mount Farm, the family dairy business, raised six children and cared for numerous close relatives.
“Miss Phoebe”, as some fondly called her, was well known in Fauquier County for her kind, caring nature and love of animals. One of her greatest joys was bottle feeding and nurturing young dairy calves. She was especially proud of their rare Holstein triplets, “Willie, Millie and Tillie” who were featured in the Fauquier Fall Farm Tour.
Her passion was also in the gardens at Elk Mount Farm and she often delighted visitors with her gifts of fresh vegetables and flowers to go. Woodrow shared her love of plants and flowers especially in their golden years. He landscaped a little paradise for them across the road and named it “The Rock”. They enjoyed peaceful days there away from the stress of farm life and often had family picnics under the open air pavilion. They also made time to travel together whether it was a simple trip to Lowes or bigger deals like a Caribbean Cruise with friends,
Phoebe was very popular and was known for her true Southern hospitality, great cooking and delicious corn pudding. She had a way of making everyone feel like family.
In her later years as a widow, she enjoyed the company of their beautiful Bluetick Coonhound, Watt, and adopted her granddaughter’s sweet rescue dog, Sophie. When she and her caregivers weren’t spoiling the dogs, she was hosting Wednesday luncheons with friends or attending senior luncheons at church and Sunday services.
Her father taught her to play a fierce game of checkers at a young age and she continued to challenge competitors of all ages well into her centenarian years. She also liked modeling in the annual Fauquier “Silhouettes of Spring” Fashion Show for cancer survivors.
Phoebe had an uncanny ability to inspire others without really recognizing the gift she had. When asked the secret to her longevity, she would sometimes say “faith, family and friends”. Even after the pandemic limited her opportunities to get out, she remained faithful to her church and often watched services from home.
In 2020, she was particularly pleased that Elk Mount was still a working farm after being in the Patton family for a century. Holsteins that once grazed in the fields have been replaced, with a growing herd of Angus cattle.
Phoebe is survived by six children, Robert R. Patton, Ann Patton Garmon, Mary Allen Lomax, William C. Patton, Sally Patton Baffa of Fauquier County and Eleanor Patton Goodwin of Fairfax County; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandson as well as nieces and nephews. The family will like to express our deep gratitude to the outstanding caregivers who contributed to her happiness and good health.
Phoebe’s viewing will be on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 3-5 and 7-9 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, Va. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at 11am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Rd., Midland, Va. followed by interment in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church or to Fauquier SPCA, 9350 Rogues Rd, Midland, Va. 22728
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.