Phillip Scott Anderson, 64, of Sumerduck, Virginia, passed away February 9, 2020, with his family by his side in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was born October 30, 1955, to Carol Jarrett and the late Jerome Anderson in Chicago, Illinois. Phil was a quiet sole who always smiled. He loved MOPAR and was an avid collector of unique knives and guns. Phil enjoyed a long career at Shibuya Hoppmann where he had worked since 1980. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Anderson of Sumerduck, Virginia; mother, Carol Jarrett of Austin, Texas; three sons, Jon (MaryEllen) of Indiatlantic, Florida, Jim (Christy) of Manassas, Virginia, and Joey (Shanna) of Hume, Virginia; five grandchildren, Tyler of Hinton, West Virginia, Hunter of Winchester, Virginia, JB and Kyra both of Manassas, Virginia, and Victoria of Hume, Virginia; and two brothers, Danny and Ricky both of Austin, Texas. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3p.m. at Sumerduck Ruritan Club. Donations can be made on his behalf to the Sumerduck Ruritan Club or American Diabetes Association.
