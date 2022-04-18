Philip G. Yates, a resident of Warrenton, VA since 1969, passed away on April 15, 2022 at his home, with loved ones by his side. He was 83 years old. He was born in Washington, DC on November 22, 1938, the son of Marvin F. and Mary E. Yates of Alexandria, VA. His high school sweetheart and loving wife of 64 years, Barbara (Bobbi) Yates, preceded him in death only 35 days prior. He is survived by his three sons: Michael G. (Patty) of Centreville, VA; R. Mitchell (Karen) of Jeffersonton, VA; P. Bradford (Signe) of Haymarket, VA; six grandchildren: Christopher, Lauren, Benjamin, Matthew, Grant, and Ella; a great grandchild, Blair; his brother, Douglas J. Yates of Nashville, TN; his sister-in-law, Betty Lee Baker of Alexandria, VA; and 4 nieces.
Phil and Bobbi were raised in Alexandria, VA and both graduated from George Washington High School in 1957. They were married in Alexandria on June 8, 1958. Phil graduated from the University of Virginia in 1962 with a Bachelor of City Planning. He was a brother in Phi Gamma Delta. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Belvoir, VA between 1963 and 1965 as a 2nd and 1st Lieutenant; and in the Army Reserve 310th Logistical Command between 1965 and 1969 as a 1st Lieutenant and Captain in the capacity of aide-de-camp to Major General Lowell J. Bradford.
Phil enjoyed a long and rewarding career in the land use planning/regulatory arena of Northern Virginia, mainly Fairfax County, between 1965 and 2011. He served with Fairfax County Govt as a Planner/Senior Planner from 1965-1969; with Rosser H. Payne and Associates, a land use consulting firm in Warrenton, VA from 1969-1972; with Fairfax County Govt from 1972-1985 serving in the appointed position of Zoning Administrator and Assistant Director of the Office of Comprehensive Planning from 1978-1985; and with Dewberry and Davis, a land planning, surveying, engineering and architectural firm, as the Director of Urban Planning from 1985 until his retirement in 2011.
While with Fairfax County, Phil served as Executive Director of the Zoning Ordinance Study Committee which rewrote the County’s Zoning Ordinance. Following an extensive zoning map conversion program conducted under Phil’s supervision, the Zoning Ordinance was adopted and became effective in August 1978. Phil was also responsible for and participated in numerous negotiations between representatives of the development industry, citizens and the governing body on proffered conditions, which are a vital component of the rezoning process in Fairfax County.
Phil was the recipient of two prestigious awards during his career. In 1976, he was the recipient of the A. Heath Onthank Award for Merit, Fairfax County’s highest recognition for a merit system employee. In 2005, Phil received the Harold Williams Award for Excellence, an award presented annually to one of 1,600 staff members of Dewberry and Davis who demonstrates excellence in managerial and leadership skills, integrity, quality work products, marketing and mentoring skills, and dedication to the firm and to the profession.
Phil was a loving and caring husband, a proud father and boastful grandfather and recent great grandfather. He enjoyed life, always striving for perfection and showing a sense of humor. He was objective and appreciative of there being two sides to every argument. He was dedicated and loyal to his professional peers and mutually respected by them. He surrounded himself with good people who helped make his career very rewarding.
At his request, the funeral will be for family only with a private burial at Culpeper National Cemetery. Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA is making arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army of Warrenton or to Heartland Hospice in Warrenton.
