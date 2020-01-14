Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Please visit www.roystonfh.com to express online condolences to the family.
Peter Van Deman, 79, of Marshall, passed away at Fauquier Hospital on Jan 7, 2020. Pete was born in Nashville, TN on Nov 26, 1940, to Frank E. Van Deman and Kathryn Ayers.
He was owner/agent of Van Deman Insurance Agency for 41 years. After his 2-day retirement, he became the principal broker/co-owner of Fauquier Realty. Pete moved to Marshall with his family when he was 12. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1959 and attended Bridgewater College. He served his country in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.
He was a charter member of Boy Scout Troop 177, a Charter/Life member of the Marshall Vol. Fire & Rescue Dept., a Charter member of The Fauquier Citizens Academy. He served on the Board of Directors of The Fauquier Heritage Society, a Life Member of the Fauquier Lions Club, a member of Cochran Masonic Lodge, Past President Randy Carter Chapter Float Fishermen of VA, Eastern VA Surf Fishing Team, Ocracoke Island Realty Surf Fishing Team and N.C. Beach Buggy Assoc. Pete was a member of Marshall United Methodist Church.
He is survived by Marge, his wife of 37 years and his beloved children, John Nalls (Dana), Susan Owens (Frank) and his grandchildren, Lauren Owens, Thomas, David, Brigid, Steven and Karen Nalls; his niece, Judy Russel and his grandniece, Elizabeth Payne and his grandnephew, Zac Payne.
Pete's great love was fishing and spending as much time as possible on a river or beach. He loved carpentry and worked on many rehab projects with both the Marshall United Methodist Church Mission Team and with "Miss" Anne Davis' mission projects at Pine Ridge Native American Reservation in So. Dakota.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Frank Van Deman, his nephew, Chuck Van Deman and his niece, Stacy Payne.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Marshall United Methodist Church, 8405 W Main St., Marshall, VA 20115 on Jan. 18 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the Marshall Ruritan Bldg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marshall Vol. Fire & rescue Dept., P.O. Box 225, Marshall, VA 20115.
