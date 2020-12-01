Peggy Marie Shifflett, age 83, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia. She was born on September 6, 1937 in Washington, D.C. to the late Leonard Robert and Lois May Chisholm. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Eugene Shifflett and her sisters Joan Bradley, Charlotte Williams, and Shirley Nanney. She is survived by her sisters Nancy Lizana and Delores "Dee" Pfeiffer, her brothers Leonard "Sonny" Chisholm and Eddie Chisholm, her four children and their spouses Sharon and David Neitz, Sue and Daryl Whitt, Melvin and Susie Shifflett, and Allan and Patty Shifflett, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
At the age of twenty, she married her country boy and joined him in his passion for farming. They were married for fifty years. She joined him in the fields as they cut and picked hay. It was not unusual to see her driving one of the trucks and tractors in the field. Peggy canned fruits, vegetables, and made jelly for her family. Every year they enjoyed going to the county fair with their children in August. Later in life, they enjoyed hosting family reunions and giving those memorable hayrides to all that came.
Peggy enjoyed reading, listening to country music and spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy every night. Later in life, she was introduced to modern technology and could be found playing games on her iPad while asking Alexa to play classic country music.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be truly missed by all.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 12 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton Virginia, 20186, with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Burial will follow, at 2 PM at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Highway in Manassas, VA.
