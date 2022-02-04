Peggy Lou Dodson, age 78, a resident of Broad Run, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 1st, 2022. She was born in West Virginia on March 1st, 1943; the dearest daughter of the late Walter and Besty Simmons. She was a devoted wife of 54 years to Robert (Bobby) Dodson, Jr., who preceded her in 2016. She was also preceded by her daughter, Cindy Dodson, in 1962. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord, and unconditionally loving her family. Peggy enjoyed reading her bible, doing word search puzzles, going to yard sales, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three children, Pam Hensley and her husband (Frank) of Broad Run, Virginia, Danny Dodson and his wife (Lisa) of Stephens City, Virginia, and Lisa Dodson and her fiance (James) of Amissville, Virginia; Eight grandchildren, Bryan Hensley and his fiance (Brittany), Brittney McCauley and her husband (Andy), Robbie Hensley and his wife (Cassie), Travis Bruce and his wife (Andrea), Megan Adams and her husband (Bailey), Abbie Bruce and her boyfriend (Charlie), Samantha Taylor, and Olivia Tomblin; Seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Sophia, Eli, Ellie, Bentley, William, Noah, and one blessing on the way.
Peggy was the third youngest of sixteen children. She had a very close relationship with her brother, Dale Simmons, of Jessup, Maryland. She cherished and deeply loved all of her siblings, brother in laws, and sister in laws. She had the kindest, softest, and most precious soul one could ever dream of. Although she was usually the quiet one sitting in the corner, she definitely knew how to conquer any situation that was put in front of her. She will continue to be adored and missed by all who have ever had the pleasure to meet such a magnificent woman. We all love her so very much.
The family wants to give a huge thank you to our friends, family, and Generation Grace Church, Dr. Olson along with his amazing team, and Heartland Hospice for the outpouring of kindness.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 10am-11am. A service follows, starting at 11:00am, at Moser Funeral Home. Afterwards a graveside will follow at Little Georgetown Cemetery, Broad Run, VA.
Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
