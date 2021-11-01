Peggy J. Shipe passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Peggy died peacefully after a hug and kiss from her soulmate, Stephen R. Shipe, Sr at their home in Midland, VA. She was born in Warrenton, VA on May 28, 1951, daughter of the late Irvin Sr. and Leila Brooks. Peggy was a caregiver to so many children, providing parents with safety and security through her care and comfort. She loved each child as if they were her own.
Peggy’s favorite time of year was Christmas! She started in October and created a Christmas Wonderland that is memorable to anyone who visited her home. Another favorite of Peggy’s was Hallmark Christmas movies which she was able to enjoy during the last couple weeks before she passed.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father Irvin Brooks, Sr. and mother Leila Brooks. Peggy is survived by her Husband of 40+ years Stephen R. Shipe, Sr; Son Stephen Ray Shipe, Jr and wife Joann, Grandson Derek Shipe and Granddaughter Taylor Shipe; four siblings, Irvin Fennie Brooks, Jr. (Deborah) of Butte, NE, Dale Fennie Brooks (Tina) of Hume, VA; Terry Lynn Brooks (Terri) of Chester Gap, VA and Tammy Foster (Steve) of Woodbridge, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Midland, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.