Peggy Ann Stringfellow Griffith, 74, of Amissville passed away on December 31,2022 at her residence.
She was born September 16, 1948 in Culpeper to the late Ned and Helen Stringfellow.
She is survived by her children Aaron Griffith (Michelle) and Austin Griffith (Fiance' Meghan McGhee); sisters Virginia Wharton and Dorothy Rubalcaba (Arthur) and grandchildren Andrew Griffith, Molly Griffith and Lucy Griffith.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5,2023 from 5 to 7 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186, Where a funeral will take place on Friday, January 6,2023 at 11am.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road, Jeffersonton, VA, 22724. in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Association.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
She was born September 16, 1948 in Culpeper to the late Ned and Helen Stringfellow.
She is survived by her children Aaron Griffith (Michelle) and Austin Griffith (Fiance' Meghan McGhee); sisters Virginia Wharton and Dorothy Rubalcaba (Arthur) and grandchildren Andrew Griffith, Molly Griffith and Lucy Griffith.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5,2023 from 5 to 7 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186, Where a funeral will take place on Friday, January 6,2023 at 11am.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road, Jeffersonton, VA, 22724. in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Association.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.