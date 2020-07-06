Peggy Ann Lewis, age 78, formerly of Opal ,Va. passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020,
after a long illness at Louisa Health Care. Born October 19, 1941 in Vienna, Va. She was proceeded in death by her parents Dovell and Lillian Dearing Lewis . She is survived by her brother, James Lewis of Mineral, Va. and many nieces and nephews she dearly loved. She had a long career with IBM in Manassas, Va. and Binghamton, New York . A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Paws for Seniors, P.O. box 738, Bealeton, VA 22712, in Peggy’s name. Special thanks to Louisa Health Team and Legacy Hospice of Charlottesville, Va.
