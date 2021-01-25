Peggy Ann Bridgett Starkes Walters
Born to the late William and Catherine Bridgett on October 7, 1960, Peggy was the second oldest of three children including Joyce Marie Hogue and the late Roy Hamilton Bridgett. She grew up in Fauquier County and moved to Prince William County where she had her first child Nathaniel Lee Adam Bridgett and also met and married James T. Starkes.Peggy and James had three children together Destiny, James, August and her adopted daughter Deshea all of Prince William County, she was a graduate of Stonewall Senior High School Class of ’79. Peggy was a beloved neighborhood “Mother” and an Assistant Teacher at Mullen Elementary where she would work up until her retirement in 2011.She was briefly married to Andrae Walters, hence her recent last name. She played a major role in the raising of three of her grandchildren that lived with her in their early years of life and continued to do so after they left her residence.Peggy was a lover of all things flowers and plants alike, she also loved cooking and feeding people and devoted a majority of her time to doing so. She loved to travel and was planning on traveling to Texas within the next few months to visit with friends. Peggy was truly loved and adored by so many and touched the hearts of everyone that she came in contact with.Peggy is survived by her sister Joyce Marie Hogue and her husband Earl Hogue, her five children Nathaniel Bridgett (Tina), Destiny Starkes (Emmanuel Tibbs), James Starkes ll (Kerri Yates), August Starkes and DeShea Robinson. Her grandchildren LaKira Starkes, Roy Starkes, Elias Thompson, Amarii Jackson, Nastasya Bridgett, Nathaniel Bridgett ll Richard Burkes and Tomasita Burkes and her great grandson Liam Burkes. Her nieces Catherine (Cat), LaShaun (Shaun) and Patti (Boo) Moore, Great Nephew Kaiden Moore and Great Nieces Kamden and Khouri Moore. She is also survived by a host of other family members and friends that will miss her dearly.
