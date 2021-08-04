You have permission to edit this article.
Pearl “Marie” Minder

Pearl “Marie” Minder, age 90, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away peacefully at her daughters home in Cranberry Twp, PA on Sunday, July 11, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.  

Marie was born in Warrenton, VA on December 25, 1930 to Walter and Pearl Mountjoy.  
She graduated from Warrenton High School and married the love of her life, Benjamin Minder shortly thereafter.  Marie worked as a sales associate at the Vint Hill Farms Station PX and Four Seasons from where she retired.  She then volunteered at the Fauquier Hospital for many years in the gift shop.  Marie was a long time member of the Warrenton Baptist Church.

Marie enjoyed walking and would light up when she saw an ice cream cone.  She was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for the whole family.  Marie made the best fried chicken, potato salad and lemon meringue pie you’ve ever tasted.  We never once heard her complain about cooking dinner for her family.  She also enjoyed keeping her home neat and tidy.

Marie is survived by her three children, Ronnie, Ginger and Sandra, her brother David Mountjoy and wife Jean, sisters-in-laws Barbara and Nancy Mountjoy, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin, and seven siblings and spouses; Walter Mountjoy and wife Marilyn, Sumpter Ditta and husband James, Samuel Mountjoy and wife Donna, Marguerite Maletesta and husband William, John Mountjoy and wife Dolores, Vernon Mountjoy and Luther Mountjoy.

A graveside service will be held at the Warrenton Cemetery on August 28th at 10:30 am.
 

 

