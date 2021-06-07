Pauline Hall Upshur, 88, of Marshall, VA, passed May 29, 2021, at Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton, VA. She was born on April 24, 1933.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Rectortown, VA. where she participated in many ministries and various community organizations within the county. She was also a teacher's aide with Fauquier County Public Schools.
Pauline is survived by two daughters: Robin Upshur Fields of Catlett, VA, Rodonna H. Upshur of Odenton, MD; two sons: Robert Adrian (Pam) Upshur Jr. of Manassas, VA, Ronald E. Upshur of Culpeper, VA; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Adrian Upshur, Sr., her brothers: Chester Adolphus Hall, Sr., and William Hall; and a sister, Virginia H. Anderson.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10:30 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187. Minister Marcus D. Fields, Jr. and Minister Mitchell D. Fields will the deliver the eulogies.
Services will be streamed live at https://www.gotfaithnow.org/watch-live at approximately 11:50 am.
Interment will be in Mt. Morris Community Cemetery, Hume, VA.
According to current CDC guidelines, masks are still requested to be worn.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Olive Baptist Church Missionaries, P.O. Box C, Rectortown, VA 20140 or Heartland Hospice, 400 Holiday Court, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
