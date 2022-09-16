Pauline Barb Kines passed away on September 14, 2022 at her home in Hume, Virginia. Pauline was born March 6, 1926 in Hume to the late Amos William Barb and Francelia E. Barb. Pauline married the love of her life, Glen Kines on May 4, 1952.
Pauline worked in Washington, D.C. for several years before returning to Hume and working at Still House Hollow Farm and Cobbler Mountain Farm for 20 years each. She was also Administrative Secretary at American Youth Hostel. After leaving the farms in Hume and Delaplane, she worked for Senator John Warner in Atoka, Virginia. She was a member of Hume Baptist Church and served as Treasurer for 39 years.
She is preceded in death by her sisters Edna Mills, Mary Cunningham, Edith Mills, Irene Boxrucker and her brother Charles Barb. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Amos and Skippy Barb of California; many nephews and nieces; her caregivers Christine Bright, Beth Furr, Jennifier Black, Alexis Meadows and Mary Ann Bright and Heartland Hospice.
Services will be graveside at Leeds Cemetery on Monday, September 19th at 10:30 am. Memorial gifts can be sent to Hume Baptist Church, PO Box 7, Hume, VA or Orlean Fire Department, Orlean, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
