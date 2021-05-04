Pauline B. Hunsberger, 92 of Midland, passed away Wednesday April 28, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Christian Home in Bealeton.
Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, James Gordon Hunsberger; her parents, Ward and Lula Hollar; a daughter, Paulette H. Hodgson; three brothers, Charles, Austin and Leo Hollar and her sister, Alice Burke.
She is survived by two sons; Leon G. Hunsberger of Stephens City, and Samuel E. Hunsberger (Lori) of Marshall; 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Moser Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Barbara Jamieson. Burial followed in the Midland Cemetery.
