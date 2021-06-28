Paula Todd, 75, of Warrenton died June 26,2021 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born November 6,1945 in Johnstown, PA to the late Paul and Mary Nagy Zamboni.
Paula dearly loved her late husband Jimmie Lee Todd and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She especially looked forward to Wednesday evening card night with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and especially her casino trips.
She is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Todd (Wendy) of Warrenton and Mark Todd (Elizabeth) of Raleigh, NC; a brother Paul Zamboni (Marti); sister Joanne Empfield and twin sister Mary Ann Patrick (Francis); as well as five beloved grandchildren Kyle Todd, Tyler Todd (Chelsy), Jordan Todd, twins Ryan and Katie Todd; and one great-grandson Karter Todd.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday June 30, 2021at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date in Nanty-Glo, PA.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
