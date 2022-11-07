Paula Miller Leach, 62 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown, VA.
She was born on April 5, 1960 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late William T. Miller and Betty Kirby Miller.
Paula was a graduate of Fauquier High School. She worked for Fauquier County working in the Treasurer’s Office and then Maintenance Office until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband of forty years, Billy Leach; two brothers and their wives, William S. and Jeannie Miller and Greg and Karen Miller and her nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:00 AM at Little Georgetown Cemetery, Broad Run, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dutch Haven Assisted Living, Attn: Executive Director, 257 Toll House Road, Maurertown, VA 22644 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McClean, VA 22644.
The family is very grateful to the staff at Dutch Haven Assisted Living for their outstanding care for Paula.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.