Paula Coluzzi Ramos, born in Washington D.C. on June 9th of 1957, to Ann Crook Coluzzi and Vincent Paul Coluzzi, joined them in Heaven at 63 years of age leaving home peacefully in Bealeton, Virginia on June 24th of 2020. Everyone knows of how Paula fought her illness valiantly the last four plus years. Paula is defined not by this illness, but by her courage and faith in her journey toward eternal life.
Paula’s life was huge. She always put her loved ones first and anyone that needed her no matter the circumstance. Paula was the first of two daughters. Both would aspire to do great things in life. This was spurred by the love and dedication from their mother and father. Ann Coluzzi was dedicated to a life educating young minds and stretching creativity. Paula would follow in those footsteps.
Paula did it all. Married to Ramon Ramos Jr and raising four young children, Paula still managed to educate in the D.C. school system, continue her education leaning towards helping those with special needs, while being the most incredible wife in this world. She would take her new accreditations from University and apply them at the Keller Institute in Fairfax. Paula honed in on the skills that made her invaluable as the teacher whom she became.
Our journey lead the family to a new life in Fauquier County. Paula would sign on with the County School System and so began this chapter totaling 20 years beginning at Cedar Lee Middle School and on to her beloved Liberty High School.
The funeral will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 at John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, Virginia at 10am. A “celebration of life” for Paula will be scheduled at a later date so that all who loved her may safely attend. We will be cognizant of the health concerns for all. The Church will safely accommodate all that attend. Please use Virginia requirements for social distancing. (many hugs later…Paula said she sending a group hug Wednesday:)
Please leave contact info for future "celebration of life" ceremony i.e. email/ phone
Donations can be made Cancer Research Institute in honor or memory of the Paula Ramos in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.