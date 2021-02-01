Paula Ann Cheatwood passed away peacefully at her home on January 28, 2021 after a long battle with brain cancer.
Paula is survived by her daughter Sallie Pisch (Charley), stepson Mark Pisch (Regina), and granddaughters Adrienne, Evelyn, and Emily Rose. She was preceded in death by her daughter Annie Rose and by her parents, William Hunt and Annie Mae Cheatwood.
Paula was born on August 31, 1958 in Warrenton, VA. She graduated from Fauquier High School in 1976 and from Franklin Pierce College in 1980 with a double degree in psychology and education. She was an avid outdoorswoman who summited Denali in 1984 and Mt. Kilimanjaro in 1989, and had a feature in South Dakota’s Wind Cave named after her (Paula’s Virgin Pit) during a mapping expedition with the National Outdoor Leadership School in 1981.
“Ms. Paula” was beloved at Boxwood Montessori School for over 25 years, first as a teacher and later as headmistress. She taught generations of children to swim, garden, and care for their environment with enduring grace and patience. Paula also worked with organizations including Verdun, Hemlock Overlook and Outward Bound as a team development facilitator.
Paula was a lifelong member of the Warrenton United Methodist Church, a member of the P.E.O., and regularly volunteered her time with the Fauquier County Fair, the Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary, and various mission trips. Paula’s friends knew her for her big heart, her love of travel and adventure, her spontaneity, and her parties. She always came prepared!
Paula’s greatest joy in life was her children.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the funeral service will be private. The internment service at Warrenton Cemetery will be open to the public and will begin at approximately 11am on Saturday, February 13. W. Hunt Cheatwood will also be interred. All in attendance should follow CDC guidelines and maintain 6’ between households. A celebration of life will be planned for August 31, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warrenton United Methodist Church, the Fauquier Family Shelter or the National Outdoor Leadership School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.