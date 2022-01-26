Paul William Martinson

Devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend drifted into the arms of Jesus far too soon on Sunday, January 16, 2022. He blessed us with 73 beautiful years.
Paul was born April 6, 1948 in Fort Dodge, IA to Eldon and Mary Martinson. Paul grew up in Harcourt, IA and graduated from LuVerne High School in 1966. He attended Fort Dodge Junior College for a short time, and later married his first wife, Sharon Gearheart in 1972. They later moved to West Des Moines, Iowa and raised two daughters, Jennifer and Krista.
After the passing of his first wife in 2021, he moved to Culpeper, VA to be near his two daughters and his granddaughter. In 2007 he married his second wife, Pearl Carpenter.
Paul was a quiet and genuine soul that loved the people around him. He enjoyed good conversation and learning about people. He is remembered for being an excellent listener by his grandkids. He spent many of his earlier years fishing and hunting with his brother, and camping with his family. He was an avid Iowa State Cyclones fan and was thrilled when his oldest daughter, Jennifer, chose to attend college there. He was a train enthusiast and is often remembered for his elaborate model train set-up in his basement, especially his grandkids having the chance to run the controls. He enjoyed serving in his church and spending time with his family and friends. He is remembered by many as praying some of the most beautiful prayers in church and at family gatherings.
Paul is survived by his second wife of 14 years, Pearl Martinson of N. Chesterfield, VA; his daughters Jennifer Upmeyer of Warrenton, VA and Krista Martinson of Lakeland, FL; granddaughter Raegan Martinson of Lakeland, FL; grandsons Joshua Upmeyer of Grand Forks, ND, and Matthew Upmeyer of Warrenton, VA; great grandsons, Carson and Samuel, both of Florida; and his older brother Richard (Judy) Martinson of West Des Moines, IA; step-son Robert (Bonnie) Carpenter of Madison, VA and step-grandchildren Brittany, (Nick), Jacob, and Ryan; step-son James (Tabby) Carpenter of Richmond, Virginia and step-grandchildren, Amelia and Mina, and step-daughter Gwen Carpenter and step-grandchildren Megan and Brendan; as well as many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, Eldon Martinson, mother, Mary Martinson, and his first wife, Sharon Martinson.
He was taken from us far too soon and he will be missed so very much. There is strength in knowing he is resting in peace with the people he loved who welcomed him home in Heaven. His quiet and genuine stature will forever leave a legacy in our lives, and his loving and attentive nature will forever leave an imprint on our hearts. He passed into eternal rest knowing he was loved by all who knew him, and we know that he loved us all.
A Celebration of Life to honor Paul will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00am at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Paul’s favorite Bible verse: John 14:1 “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe God, believe also in me.”
It isn’t goodbye, it’s “see you soon”. We love you and miss you.
