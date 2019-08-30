Paul Ignatius Cuffari, age 89, of Jeffersonton, VA, passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Fauquier Health & Rehab. in Warrenton, VA. He was born on August 7th, 1930, son of the late Ernest & Antoinette Cuffari.
Paul is survived by two children, Ann O’Connor & her husband, Mike of Jeffersonton, VA and Joe Cuffari of Millstone Township, NJ; two siblings, Fred Cuffari & his wife, Thelma of Long Island, NY and Marie McAleer also of Long Island; and two grandchildren, Hannah Cuffari and Paul C. Cuffari, both of New Jersey.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Betty Jo Cuffari; brother, John Cuffari and daughter-in-law, Lori Cuffari.
The family will accept visitors on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019, at Jeffersonton United Methodist church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., Jeffersonton, VA from 4 to 5 pm. A service will be held in the church sanctuary at 5 pm, followed by light refreshments. A memorial service will be held at St. Peters Episcopal church in Freehold NJ on October 26th, 2019 with interment next to his wife in Grove City, PA at a later date in the Fall.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.