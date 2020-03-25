Paul Frederick Lumbye Jr. of Broad Run died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the loving company of his children.
Mr. Lumbye, 95, was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Richmond to Paul F. Lumbye and Edith Norment Lumbye. A child of the Great Depression, he developed a strong work ethic early in life, rising in the predawn hours to deliver milk when he was 12 years old to contribute to the family income. That devotion to duty was a defining characteristic of his life.
During World War II, Lieutenant Lumbye served in the Army Air Corps as a navigator aboard a B-17 bomber. He was stationed in England, and flew missions over Germany. After the war, he attended Virginia Tech on the GI Bill, completing his degree in chemical engineering in three years. He then went to work for Atlantic Refining Co. in Philadelphia and later for Union Carbide Nuclear Corp. in Paducah, Kentucky.
In Paducah, Mr. Lumbye met his future bride, Sara Odessa Hurst, of Talladega, Alabama. She was a secretary for Union Carbide after serving the war effort as one of the many young women who went to work on the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. They married on May 10, 1952, in Hernando, Mississippi and honeymooned at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tenn. While in Paducah, they had three children.
In 1959, Mr. Lumbye accepted a position as an engineer with the Solid Propellant Division of Atlantic Research Corp. in Gainesville. He spent the rest of his career there, rising through the ranks to become vice president and director of operations at the Virginia Propulsion Division.
He enjoyed a long and full retirement with Mrs. Lumbye until her death on May 30, 2011. They loved travelling, especially to England, where Mr. Lumbye had fond memories from his time in the war, and spent winters for many years at their second home in Daytona Beach. Mr. Lumbye was an avid tennis player and played golf into his nineties. He amazed friends and family with his energy, athleticism, wide-ranging intelligence, and youthful appearance.
Mr. Lumbye was a member and former deacon and Sunday school teacher at the Warrenton Presbyterian church. He was a member of the Fauquier Springs Country Club and the John Marshall Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sisters, Betty Sydnor of Lynchburg and Anne Woodruff of Ormand Beach, Florida; and his grandson, Paul F. Lumbye IV of Denver, Colorado. He is survived by his son Paul F. Lumbye III and his wife, Nancy Talburtt Lumbye of Denver; his daughter Sara Elizabeth (Betsy) Lumbye of Fresno, California; his son, Robert Norment Lumbye, of Broad Run; his step-grandchldren Katharine Moore of Seattle and Seamus Moore of Denver; a step-great-grandson, Ronan Declan Moore of Denver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank his longtime caregiver and companion Ann Reed, the staff at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Capital Caring Health and Evernest Home Care.
Graveside services for immediate family will be at Little Georgetown Cemetery. Because of precautions surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak, no other services are currently planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested at the charities of donors’ choice.
