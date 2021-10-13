Paul Frederick Bromm passed away on 10/7/21 at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia after complications from cancer surgery. Paul was born on 4/13/59 in Gulfport, Mississippi, the son of Lt. Col. Robert F. Bromm, USAF, and Alice Gene Bromm. He is preceded in death by both parents and by former wife, Delores Myers Bromm, stepson, Steven Brown, and stepdaughter, Amber Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Heermans Bromm, his sister, Alea (Eric) Sullivan of Phoenix, Arizona, Monica Brown and Dan Wells of Worthington, Ohio, and a wonderful extended family who loved him: William Heermans of Phoenix, Arizona, Kevin and Lisa Heermans of Huber Heights, Ohio, Jeff Heermans of Culpeper, Virginia, John (Niki) Stapleton of Winter Springs, Florida, Elizabeth (Anthony) Gehin of Winter Springs, Florida, Mandy and Scott Gregg, of Culpeper, Virginia, Freddy and Mandy Stapleton of Culpeper, Virginia, grandchildren: Tyler and Nevaeh Manning of Fairborn, Ohio, Adam Gregg, Aaron Gregg, Jacob Gregg, and Derick Stapleton of Culpeper, Virginia, and Penny Gehin, Ava Gehin, Cece Gehin, Eloise Stapleton, and Ezra Stapleton, of Winter Springs, Florida.
Paul dabbled in several careers in his early years: driving a concrete mixer, sales, long-haul trucking, and was a licensed private pilot. He ultimately found his professional niche in the transportation/logistics management field for Prestige Delivery Systems. In more recent years, Paul spent as much time as weather permitted on his motorcycle, and also loved to lock himself in his man-cave to play one of his guitars. Paul and Patricia together shared a love of good food, good drink and live bands, and saw 38 Special more than one couple should see any band! They also spent several vacations in their favorite spot: Siesta Key, Florida.
Paul was a die-hard Patriot, and held deep respect for our Country’s founding fathers. Those who knew him remember his strong opinions, and that he loved nothing more than sitting down with friends and family for a satisfying political conversation, drink in hand. His playful side was evident in his interactions with the grandchildren he loved so deeply. There was much joyful noise in the home and he was often found chasing kids or throwing them over the “candy bridge.”
Paul fully embraced life to the very end and he would want his loved ones to celebrate that life. Family, friends, and neighbors will gather at Paul and Patricia’s home on Saturday, 10/16/21 from 1-5 pm to raise a glass to Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Authentic Church in Orlando, Florida, a newly established church that is near and dear to their hearts. See link below: https://myauthenticchurch.churchcenter.com/giving Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
