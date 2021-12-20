Paul Blain Linton, 79, of Sumerduck, Virginia, passed away on December 19, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his family after a 2 year battle with cancer. Paul was born on July 25, 1942 at his family home in Fairfax County to the late Delbert and Arlena Linton.
He is Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Linton; His children and their spouses; Three grandchildren, Brittany, Kenneth, and Leslie; Great-Grandson, Owen; Two sisters, Virginia Wald, Addie Shifflett; One aunt, Grace Hummer; and many other loved ones.
Paul was the owner and operator of Topline Cabinets and Counter in Sumerduck. He enjoyed farming and gardening with his family on the family farm. He loved to fish and spent time fishing with his family.
A funeral service will be held for Paul at 10:30 AM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Pierce Funeral Home Chapel, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, Virginia 20110. A reception will follow the service, also at Pierce Funeral Home, from 11:30-1:15. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Highway, Manassas, Virginia 20109.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Paul Blain Linton to Capitol Caring Hospice or Sumerduck Ruritan Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.