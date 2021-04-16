Paul “Black” Hawkins, 89, of Edinburg and formerly of Fauquier County, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Hawkins was born March 6, 1932 in Castlewood, son of the late Cumbow Hawkins and Laura May Hicks Hawkins. He was a farm manager, husband, and father. He was a mentor to and beloved by many.
Paul is survived by two daughters, Julia Ayers (Wayne) and Sarah Hawkins (David Smoot); his granddaughter, Haley Smoot; three sisters, Helen Dick, Elizabeth Hawkins (William), and Mildred Kirby (Richard); one brother, William (Dick) Hawkins (Estelle); numerous extended family including in-laws, Iva Ritenour (Amos), Mary McFarlane (James), John Bowman Jr. (Barb), Ellen Bowman, Deborah Creasey (Gregory), his caregiver Amy Burks and his cat “Killer Bettie”.
He was preceded in death by Charlotte Bowman Hawkins his wife of 60 years; four brothers, two sisters, one half-brother-in-law and one half-sister in-law.
Paul was an avid gardener who loved bluegrass music and animals.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia. Brian Hawkins will officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
