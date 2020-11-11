Paul Alan Morrison passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, Virginia.
Born on June 11, 1958, Paul is survived by the love of his life of 24 years, Mary Beth. He is preceded in death by his father Dr. John Coulter Morrison of Jackson, Mississippi. He is survived by his mother, Rita Dickey Morrison, his brother Cody Morrison (Katie) of Oxford, Mississippi and his sister Hollidae Morrison, also of Jackson.
Paul was the founding and managing partner at Morrison, Ross and Whelan Attorneys at Law. Paul was a Neutral Case Evaluator, appointed by the Fauquier Circuit Court for over 15 years. Paul focused on solving problems and simplifying issues earning him the respect of his peers and the loyalty of his clients.
Paul received his Bachelor of Science degree with Honors from the University of Southern Mississippi and his law degree from Washington & Lee University as a Head Burke Scholar. Prior to establishing his present firm, Paul practiced law in Leesburg, Virginia where he was a member of the Board of Directors for the Loudoun County Bar Association. He was a member of the American Association for Justice and the Virginia Trial Lawyer's Association and was admitted to practice before all Federal Courts in Virginia as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.
Paul had a love for life, golf, music and was strong in his faith. He is remembered by family, friends, clients and colleagues for his generous spirit, quick whit and bright blue eyes. He will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
American Cancer Society online at: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/Events/MosaicofHope?pxfid=2569284&fr_id=9910&pg=fund -- by mail: American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital online at: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html -- by phone at: 1-800-805-5856 or by mail at: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ASPCA: online at: https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate or by phone at: 1-800-628-0028
