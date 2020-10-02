Patsy Netherton Alward, age 81 of Gainesville, Virginia passed away on September 29, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1938 to James Arthur Netherton and Zoria Jemiah Netherton. Patsy is survived by her husband, Walter Eugene Alward, four children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
