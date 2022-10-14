Patsy L. Gartner, 82, entered into God’s Kingdom on October 6, 2022. Patsy was born at the Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington, DC on June 19, 1940 to James and Francis Curtis.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband Wayne Gartner, stepsons Brad Gartner, his wife Olivia and William Gartner, his wife Rebecca, Granddaughter Lindsey Gartner, Great Grandson Caiden Gartner, special cousins Jane Scott (Scottie), her husband Author, and Curt Weed, his wife Mary, and special friends Pam Minter, Pat and Bill Layman
Patsy was known by all to be a devoted wife, hard worker, and lover of all dogs, especially beagles. She leaves behind her beloved beagle, Puddin.
The family will receive friends Wednesday October 19, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 5-7pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday October 20, 2022 in the funeral home chapel starting at 11a.m. Interment will follow in the Sudley United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5308 Sudley Rd., Manassas, VA.
In lieu of flowers, Patsy requests that donations be made to the Fauquier County SPCA at http://www.fauquierspca.com.
