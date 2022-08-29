Patrick Murray Buchanan, 47, of Jeffersonton, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. He was Born November 14, 1974 in Virginia to Robert Wise and Sandra Jean Buchanan. Patrick is survived by his wife, Cathi Anne Buchanan; son, Rob- ert Parker Buchanan; mother, Sandra Jean Buchanan; broth- er, Brian Buchanan and his wife, Carrie; nephew, Chase Buchanan; and a host of other relatives and friends. Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Robert Wise. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www. foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chap- el is serving the family
