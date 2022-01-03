Patricia V.Coble, 79 of Bealeton, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald B. Coble; her parents, De Merle and Gertrude Huey and a sister, Barbara Jean Huey.
Pat worked as a school bus driver for Fauquier County Public Schools for over 40 years.
She is survived by her children; Debbra Burnside and husband Scott of Chesapeake, VA, Burton Coble of Bealeton and Lonnie Coble and wife Leslie of Waynesboro, PA; five grandchildren, Jason and wife Jazmin of Valrico, FL, Jesse of Chesapeake, VA, Amber of Bealeton and Erin and Matthew both of Waynesboro, PA; and two great-grandchildren, Anna Burnside and Andrew Burnside.
A private graveside service for Pat will be held at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.
Donations in Pat’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312
Online condolences may be expressed to Pat’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.