Patricia “Patty” Hoffman Campbell, 76, of Augusta, WV passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on February 12, 1945 in Wheeling, WV, she was the daughter of the late Francis Hoffman and Frances Zonkoski Hoffman.
Patty worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of the Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John & James Hoffman and a sister, Theresa Jorden.
Surviving is her husband, L. Thomas Campbell, two sons, Christopher L. (Christine) Campbell of Haymarket, VA, Steven P. Campbell of Culpeper, VA, two granddaughters, Paige & Piper Campbell and a brother, C. Thomas Hoffman of Chicago, IL.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.