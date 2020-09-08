It is with greatest sorrow, the family of Patricia L. "Pat" Whitney (née Kearney) of Warrenton, VA announce Pat's unexpected passing at the vibrant age of 68 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 12:40pm at the Prince William Hospital CCU in Manassas, VA. Pat was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death, as a result of dire complications from a kidney stone procedure performed on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at PWH.
Pat is survived by her devoted husband of over 33 years, Tim Whitney, her loving children - daughters Tricia, Erin, and son, Christopher. Pat was preceded in death by her father, John Kearney and is survived by her mother, Edna Kearney, her sisters Barbara Barkocy and Kathleen Molander as well as several nieces and nephews.
Pat was born in Maspeth, New York, attended Catholic schools and graduated Magna Cum Laude from NYC's Hunter College in 1974. Her career spanned over 24 years at AT&T as a Manager in several positions until Pat's retirement from AT&T at the Dulles, VA location.
Pat had an immense faith in God, profound love for her family, and brought smiles and laughter to everyone she met and whom she worked. Pat's passion and special gift from God was singing! She manifested her gift with over 50 years and thousands of hours serving in Catholic choirs. Pat was an avid member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Choir for 30 years.
Pat will be honored with a Celebration of Life at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, Virginia 20186on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 2:00pm. Father Eric Lee Shafer will be presiding at her Funeral Mass, which will also be live streamed online at the St John Evangelist Youtube.com channel at: https://tinyurl.com/stjohnstreaming
In lieu of flowers, loving donations can be made in Pat's memory to the "Robert D. Neary Award" For Dedicated Service to Church, Community, Family, or the Knights of Columbus. All donations are managed by the Columbus Charities, Inc., (VKCCI) a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization that helps people in need throughout the state. Since its incorporation on July 1, 1994, VKCCI has distributed 1,121 grants totaling over $1,961,855.99 Virginia Knights of (millions) to individuals in need.
Please consider an online donation at: https://virginiaknights.securepayments.cardpointe.com/pay and add "In Memory of Mrs. Pat Whitney" in the Member # field and select "Neary Award Donation" in the Purpose of Donation selection box.
You may also send your contribution to VKCCI by check and mailed to:
Attention: Neary Award in Memory of Mrs. Pat Whitney.
Newport News, VA 23606
Ronald P. Gorman, 116 Meredith Way
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.