|Patricia Jane (Prose) Carey, 63, of Warrenton, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1956, the daughter of the late Paul C. Prose, Sr., and the late Jane Lucile (Colvin) Breen.
She was a loving mother to Jason Moon and Angela Minder of Castleton, Virginia, and David and Stephanie (Prose) Woodley of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Dillon, Devon, and Grace Woodley of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; beloved sister to Paul C. Prose, Jr., of Riverview, Florida, Michael A. Prose of Culpeper, Virginia, and Gail (Prose) Bandy (Carl) of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; half-sister to Johnny Prose (Erica) of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Debbie Prose Ussery (Walter) of Longs, South Carolina, and Shelley Prose-Childress (Todd) of Evington, Virginia; step-daughter to Joy Prose of Evington, Virginia; a wild and crazy “Aunt Patty” to Dawn (Prose) Macek (Bill), Jeremy Prose (Kimberly), Melonee (Prose) Craig (DeVon), Luke Brewster (Krista), and Casey Brewster (Randy); she adored her many great-nieces and great-nephews; and she had a very special bond with her cousins and friends. Besides her family, Patty was most proud of going back to college later in life and achieving an Associate’s Degree in Business and Accounting where she utilized her talent as an office manager and accountant for a few local construction companies throughout her career. She enjoyed cooking and made the best fried chicken and mac n’ cheese. She looked forward to picking Maryland crabs every summer and a good rare porterhouse. She was a skilled woodworker and artist and handcrafted many gifts for friends and family. She had a passion for collecting and refinishing antique furniture and special finds at the estate auctions and craft shows she loved to attend. She was always a night owl and loved to “read” her audio books into the wee hours of the morning. She was a dog lover and provided a loving home to several rescues over the years.
Patty was preceded in death by her beloved mom, Lucile Breen, step-dad, John W. Breen, Sr.; dad, Paul C. Prose, Sr.; her partner in crime/best friend/brother, David I. Prose; maternal grandmother, Emma Louise (Lyon) Colvin, her uncles Herbert and John Colvin, her aunt Virginia Louise (Colvin) Laws, and a cousin who was very dear to her, Carol Jane (Colvin) Metz.
Her family and friends will gather for a memorial and celebration of life at a date and location yet to be determined.
