Patricia Harrington McAvoy

Harrington McAvoy died peacefully Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence at the Villa at Suffield Meadows in Warrenton, VA. She was born June 13, 1936 to the late Paul E. and Bernice O'Leary Harrington. She grew up in the small town of Warren, in western PA, where she had numerous relatives on both sides of her family. Patty played piano in the orchestra and choir at Warren Area High School, graduating in 1954. The small town girl had an adventurous streak in her, and she decided to accept a scholarship to Connecticut College for Women. In those days, the trip back and forth generally involved an overnight train ride through New York City, which Patty enjoyed with a couple of her girlfriends. She graduated Conn College in 1958, and moved to West Hartford, CT to begin her teaching career. She lived with three lifelong friends during those years. In an effort to get closer to Warren PA, she took a teaching job in Buffalo, NY in 1963. It was in a parking lot in Buffalo that she spotted a gentleman who also had a Connecticut license plate. The chance meeting led to a courtship, and a year later she married Donald Thomas McAvoy. They soon adopted their daughter Katherine, and their son Donald Thomas, Jr was born the following year. Pat took time off from teaching to raise her two joys and returned to teaching at St. Jude Parochial School in Monroe, CT in 1980. She spent 20 years there as a devoted teacher in the 4th grade.
Her husband Don passed away in early 2001, following an illness. Pat retired from teaching and started a new chapter. She attended daily mass, volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul, and travelled the world with various friends and relatives as her travel companions. Most of all, she enjoyed being “Grandma Bear” to her 5 grandchildren. She took great pride in her independence, and remained in CT until 2012, when she moved to Virginia. If you invited her to your home for a meal, she would bring a homemade dish to share, she’d compliment you on your meal and your home, and she’d offer to help clean the dishes. She shied away from technology, and preferred hand written letters to emails and social media. She always had a kind word and a positive outlook.
Pat is survived by her daughter Kate McAvoy LeBlanc, her husband Don and their children A.J., Beth and Emily of Gainesville, VA, and her son Tom McAvoy and his wife Andrea and their boys, Jason and Jimmy of Warrenton, VA. Pat is also survived by her sister Jane Harrington Gerth and her husband David of Rockville, MD, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family and they hope to hold a celebration of life gathering as 2021 may allow. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation in Pat's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
