Patricia Garneau Sampsell
Pat Sampsell, 85, passed away on November 26, 2021 at her home in Warrenton, Virginia after a short battle with lung cancer. She had been in remission for five years after beating Lymphoma.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, John and Catherine Curtin Garneau, her brothers Lee and Tommy and sister-in-law Connie Garneau. She was born on July 8, 1936 in Washington, D.C., the first of ten children.
Pat is survived by her husband of 65 years, Walter Carlisle “Hap” Sampsell, Jr., her children Walter III (Paula), Glen, Wade (Michelle), Elaine (Kenny) Payne and Michelle (Bubba) Brown, her grandchildren Walter Sampsell IV (Karen), Joe Sampsell (Jen), Brooke Brown, Bennett Payne, Miranda Payne, Rachel Brown and Alyssa Sampsell and great-grandchildren Charlene, Ella, Abbey, Walter V and Lucy Sampsell; her sisters Peggy Smith of New Market, Paula Asselin of Rixeyville, Kathy (Frank) Cooper of Great Falls, Mary Ann (Phillip) of Amissville; brothers Jerry of Midland, Donnie (Rosemary) of Fairfax, Michael (Sue) of Kingsland, GA, sister-in-laws Betty Garneau of Falls Church and Judy Rusis of Fredericksburg and many nieces and nephews.
Pat and Hap met on a blind date and were married in 1956 at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington, Virginia. They complimented each other and were an example to others for a happy marriage. They moved their family from Falls Church to Marshall, VA in 1976. Pat retired from Suntrust Bank as a customer service representative and was an active, devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She loved being surrounded by family and friends, reading and enjoying nature.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Health, Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Dr. Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042 or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul 271 Winchester St. Warrenton, VA 20186.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 1st at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, Dec 2nd at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 271 Winchester St., Warrenton, Virginia followed by a burial at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Rd, Warrenton, VA.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bill Simpson, Dr. Robert Marsh, Horizon Home Health and Capital Caring Health for the kindness they gave Pat. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.