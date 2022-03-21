PATRICIA CORYELL HUMPHREY
Of Alexandria, VA. Patricia Coryell Humphrey, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and Christian role model, died at her Alexandria, VA., home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born on September 7, 1937, in Indianapolis, IN, she spent her early years in Lebanon, IN, the third child of Glynn L. Coryell and Allie May Heath Coryell. She attended Abbott Academy in Andover, MA, before graduating from the National Cathedral School in Washington, DC in 1955. That year, she was also a debutante in the Washington Cotillion. She then earned a B.S. in Speech from Northwestern University in Evanston, Il. in 1959.
She put her degree to work at WRC-TV, NBC's Washington, DC affiliate, as secretary to the station manager; program director for "Inga's Angle," a 30-minute morning TV show; program director for the WRC Radio political show "Capital Bylines"; and station promotion manager. She married Scott Humphrey in 1961 and left WRC-TV in 1964 to raise two daughters.
As a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Alexandria, she served as a Vacation Bible School leader, Youth Sunday School teacher, Young Adult Bible teacher, and the Community Bible Study's teaching director. She was also active in the church's Apples of Gold Women's Ministry and in the music program. She was the first organizer of First Baptist's annual Living Christmas Tree concert. As a Bible teacher and missionary advocate, she traveled to 25 countries.
She also served as a board member and volunteer at the Alexandria Community YMCA and as a member of the Junior League of Washington, DC. She was a member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America.
She was both the rock and the glue of her extended family, hosting annual Thanksgiving dinners and other family get-togethers at her Alexandria home and at the Humphrey farm near Warrenton, VA. With a no-nonsense manner and an infectious laugh, she masterfully managed big egos and strong opinions, political and otherwise.
She leaves Scott, her husband of 61 years; two daughters, Sarah Douglas (Tom) and Mary Jane Pessaud (Billy, deceased); and four grandchildren: Meredith Grace Douglas, Scott Bradford Douglas, William Humphrey Pessaud, and Jack Christian Pessaud. She also leaves a sister, Crystal Coryell Gravely Helbing Austin (Jim), two nieces, and four nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Glynn Heath Coryell and Ritchie Brook Coryell, and a nephew, Henry Clay Gravely IV.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on April 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Alexandria, 2932 King St., Alexandria, VA 22302. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Children's National Hospital, First Baptist of Alexandria Foundation, and Mt. Olive Ministries in Mt. Olive, MS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.