Patricia Ann Fletcher, age 77, born in Alexandria, VA, and long term resident of Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully at home February 6th, 2022, surrounded by her family. Patricia was a nurse's aide with Fauquier Hospital for many years after which she retired to dote on her many family members to whom she gave her utmost love and attention. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian D. McDonald and Randolph A. McDonald Sr.; by her siblings Randolph A. McDonald Jr., Richard L. McDonald, Baylious McDonald, and Faith E. O’Keefe; by her beloved husband, Larry W. Fletcher; and two sons, James M. Fletcher and Steven B. Fletcher. She is survived by her grandsons, Randolph A.N. Fletcher and Matthew S. Chupp of Culpeper, VA; her daughter-in-law Debbie A. Fletcher, also of Culpeper; and a special niece, Debra L. Lewandowski of Carlisle Springs, PA. Visitation will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 from 6-9pm at the Fletcher Residence: 15616 Great Bridge Lane Culpeper, VA. A Solemn Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 9:30am at St. Patrick Orthodox Church 6580 Balls Mill Road Bealeton, VA 22712.  The Rite of Christian Burial will follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery 6600 S. King Highway Alexandria, VA 22306. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186540-347-3431

