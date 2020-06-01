Pat (Patty) Lunsford Vann, 86, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Care in Charlottesville, VA. She was born February 1, 1934 in Fauquier, VA to the late Roy B. and Mary Jane Lunsford.
Patty was born and raised on a dairy farm. Her and her twin were the youngest of 17 children. Patty was a member of the Moose lodge. She was an entrepreneur, owning many furniture businesses and Patty’s carryout. At Christmas she was always making and selling hundreds of fruit cakes.
Patty is survived by her daughter, Sue Marshall (Tommy); three grandchildren, Chris Marshall (Nicole), Kevin Marshall (Michelle), and Nicole Marshall (Anthony); ten great grandchildren; four sisters, Christine Frye, Helen Boldridge, Doris Graham (Leo), and her twin, Peggy Woods (Chuck); and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Patty is preceded in death by twelve siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care, 2965 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.vacremationservice.com
Virginia Cremation Service of Culpeper is serving the family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.