Pastor Marcus Dulaney Fields, Sr., 67, of Catlett, VA, passed November 17, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1953.
He was the founder and pastor of New Covenant Community Fellowship in Manassas, VA, and was the former pastor of Oakrum Baptist Church, ((Thoroughfare) Broad Run, VA. He was currently employed as a mechanics manager for TransDev.Pastor Fields was formerly a police officer with the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department and a formerly licensed insurance and securities agent where he was the former regional vice president with A.L. Williams Insurance Company.
Pastor Fields loved gospel music, working in the yard, and working on vehicles. He also was a former coach with Fauquier County Parks and Recreation Basketball teams. He loved watching NBA and NFL games, and also playing video games. He also loved to travel having traveled to London, Hawaii, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, and the all throughout the U.S.
Pastor Fields is survived by his wife, Robin Upshur Fields of Catlett, VA; three sons: Marcus D. (Tifani) Fields Jr. of Warrenton, VA, Michael D. Fields of Catlett, VA, Mitchell D. (Jillian) Fields of Manassas, VA; a daughter, Meesha Fields (Chhay) Chun of Silver Spring, MD; three sisters: Deborah M. Holland and Ernestine P. Fields both of Manassas, VA, Novella S. Fields of Los Angeles, CA; a brother, Gregory H. Fields , Sr of Gainesville, VA; three granddaughters: Cali and Corinne Chun both Silver Spring, MD, Taya R. Fields of Warrenton, VA; and one grandson, Jacob Michael Upshur Fields of Manassas, VA.
Due to the circumstances with the current gathering restrictions, the funeral service will be private
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.