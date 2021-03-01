Pamela Turner Myers, 67 of Warrenton, VA passed away on February 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 10, 1953 in Front Royal, VA to Porter M. Turner and Frances M. Beach. Pam was a life member of the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, Pamela is preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Myers. She is survived by her children, Sara M. Makely (Kevin) and Samuel F. Myers (Kelly), and her grandchildren, Paige Makely, Owen Makely and Dawson Myers; uncle and aunt Gary and Becky Beach, cousins Heather Rector (son Kyle), Ellen Paige Reed (Fred), Chap Turner, Greg Beach, Vicki Blann, Alice Tully, Jean Taylor, Karen Lahmon, and many other extended family.
A gathering for friends and family to remember Pam will be held Saturday, March 6th from 12 to 2 pm at the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company hall. Lunch will be provided. Dress is casual. Interment will follow at the Warrenton Cemetery. Donations can be made in her memory to the local American Red Cross chapter or The Bridge Community Church Canteen Unit.
Online condolences may be offered at moserfuneralhome.com.
