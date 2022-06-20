Pamela (Pam) Bayne Woodward, of Catlett, VA passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Pam was born at Fauquier Hospital on December 16, 1964.
Pam graduated from Fauquier High School in 1983 and from Virginia Tech in 1988 with a BA in Animal Science. In 2002, Pam received her Master Degree in Science in Education from Shenandoah University.
Pam retired from Fauquier County Schools in May of 2021 after thirty-two years of teaching agricultural classes and being a Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor. During her tenure with Fauquier County schools, she also coached many girls’ sports teams.
Pam’s love for agriculture and the outdoors stemmed from her years of helping at her family’s dairy farm.
She was preceded in death by her father, Norman James Woodward; brothers, Norman James “NJ” Woodward and Jeffrey W. Woodward.
Survivors are her mother Bessie Glaetlli Woodward; her nephews, Zachary Woodward (Lauren) and Zane Woodward (Aubrey); and sister-in-law Amanda Woodward; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Catlett Cemetery on Route 28, Catlett, VA.
Memorial donations can be made to the Catlett Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 280, Catlett, VA 20119 or to St. Stephens Episcopal Church 8695 Old Dumfries Road, Catlett, VA 20119.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.