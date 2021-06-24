Pamela K. Johnson, 66 of Bealeton passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Pam is a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Choir and worked for IBM as a Contracts Manager, retiring in January 2016. She enjoyed vacationing at the beach and visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Paul M. Johnson; her son, Michael P. Johnson and wife Kathryn of Jackson, Georgia.; two sisters, Christine Propps and husband Billy of Duck, West Virginia and Brenda Shifflett of Belington West Virginia; a brother, Ronald Morris of Las Vegas, Nevada, and her granddaughter, Mary Beth Johnson of Loganville, Georgia.
The family will receive friends Friday June 25, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed to Pamela’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.