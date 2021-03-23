Pamela Jean Carroll

, 56 of Manassas, VA passed away at her Amissville home on March 22, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 3, 1964 at Warrenton, VA a daughter of the late Robert Wesley Weaver, Sr. and Betty Ann Heflin Weaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Edward Stringfellow.
Pam worked for U. S. Government contractors during her career.
She is survived by her husband, George E. Carroll, II; two children, Ashley M. Putnam and her husband Jeremiah Scott Putnam and Megan N. Aylor and her husband Warren S. Aylor, Jr. a sister, Shirley Ann Stringfellow; a brother, Robert Wesley Weaver, Jr.; her grandchildren, Darren, Kota and Leah Putnam, Johnathan, Courtney, Alyssa, and Chloe Putnam; Warren, III and Madison Aylor, Ryan and Autumn Kennedy; and a host of nieces and nephew and other relatives.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25 from 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 26 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bluemont, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
