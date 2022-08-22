Pamela Claire Marie Hakenson, 69 of Bealeton, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 25 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
